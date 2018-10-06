A woman was fatally shot in Carson and sheriff's homicide detectives named her husband as a person of interest.The shooting occurred about 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Joel Street, according to Deputy Dangelo Robinson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Deputies were called to the location to investigate a report of a person down and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, Robinson said.Detectives have learned the victim's husband, 68-year-old Benjamin Ramirez, was seen at the location near the time the crime occurred and was seen driving away in a 2010 silver Honda Accord 4-door with California license plate 6NIE524, Deputy Marvin Crowder said.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives from the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau were dispatched to investigate her killing, Robinson said.The motive for the crime is unknown and the investigation is still ongoing,'' Robinson said.Anyone with information about this incident was encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.