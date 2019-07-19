Glendale: Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother suffer major injuries in domestic assault

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman and her adult daughter suffered major injuries in an attack in Glendale Friday morning, and the daughter's former fiancé is being sought by police after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, authorities said.
According to investigators, the incident occurred in the 600 block of West Wilson Avenue. Responding officers were seen outside an apartment complex at the location.
A Glendale police spokesman described the victims' injuries as blunt-force trauma.
The suspect being sought in connection with the attack is described as a Hispanic man in this 30s, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. His name was not disclosed by authorities.
The man was said to be driving a GMC Denali pickup truck.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
