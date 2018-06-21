LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to a nail salon employee in La Mirada.
The incident happened between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on June 5 at La Mirada Nails and Spa. Authorities said the suspect exposed himself to an employee and then fled on a bicycle.
The man is described between 35 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has facial hair.
A photo from security cameras was also released.
Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Norwalk station.