Authorities are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to a nail salon employee in La Mirada.The incident happened between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on June 5 at La Mirada Nails and Spa. Authorities said the suspect exposed himself to an employee and then fled on a bicycle.The man is described between 35 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has facial hair.A photo from security cameras was also released.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Norwalk station.