Man sought for exposing himself to La Mirada nail salon employee

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to a nail salon employee in La Mirada. (KABC)

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to a nail salon employee in La Mirada.

The incident happened between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on June 5 at La Mirada Nails and Spa. Authorities said the suspect exposed himself to an employee and then fled on a bicycle.

The man is described between 35 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has facial hair.

A photo from security cameras was also released.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Norwalk station.
