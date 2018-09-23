Man stabbed in neck by suspect at Riverside Metrolink station

A man in his late 60s to early 70s was stabbed in the neck by another man while waiting on the platform at the Riverside Metrolink station. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 69-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by another man while waiting on the platform at the Riverside Metrolink station.

Authorities said the incident happened around 8 a.m. when the victim was brought to the station by his friends. One of those friends waited with him on the train platform.

As they waited for the train, another man approached them, they had a brief conversation and then the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbing the victim once in the neck.

The suspect took off running along the train tracks.



The victim was taken to his friend's car, where they called 911 and paramedics quickly arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said the crime is highly unusual.

"It is very rare to have anything random like this, especially at this downtown station here in Riverside. We don't see things like this very often. We don't know what could have provoked it," Officer Ryan Railsback said.

The suspect may be homeless, authorities said, and is between 25 and 30 years old with short dreadlocks. He was wearing one shoe with high socks.

Authorities were working with K-9s to track the suspect down.

Metrolink, which suspended stops at the station for detectives, will be back up and running by Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.
