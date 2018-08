A man is dead after being stabbed at a park in North Hollywood.The stabbing happened before 3 a.m. near Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue.The victim was rushed to the hospital but later died there.Police say the suspect is a man who could be a transient.They believe the victim and the suspect engaged in an argument prior to the stabbing.The suspect, believed to be in his 60s, fled and scene and remains at large, police said.