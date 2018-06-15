Man stabbed to death in Lancaster; brother detained

A man was stabbed to death in Lancaster, and his brother was detained in connection with the slaying.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were called to the 43700 block of Ponderosa Street around 11:50 p.m. Thursday regarding an assault.

Responding deputies found a man with at least one stab wound to his upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators detained the victim's brother at the scene. He was taken to the Lancaster sheriff's station pending interviews with detectives. There were no outstanding suspects, authorities said.

A knife was recovered at the scene. A motive for the deadly assault was not known.

If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
