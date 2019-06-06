Man struck by gunfire in Boyle Heights officer-involved shooting

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is injured and a woman is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles police.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of Myers and Kearny streets.
The LAPD Hollenbeck Gang Enforcement detail attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 150 block of N. Myer Street. It was then that a male passenger ran from the vehicle, and officers ran after him.
During the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said. The man was struck by gunfire and was taken to nearby hospital in stable condition.
Los Angeles police originally stated the officer-involved shooting was fatal but later confirmed the wounded man is alive at the hospital.
No officers were injured in the incident, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.
The female driver of the vehicle was found near the 101 Freeway and Mission Street. She was taken into custody by police.
