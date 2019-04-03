Crime & Safety

Man who jumped from 7th floor of structure at Americana at Brand, landing on person, dies

A man jumped from the 7th floor of the Americana at Brand in Glendale and landed on another man on the ground, leaving both hospitalized Tuesday.

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who jumped from the 7th floor of a structure at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, landing on another man on the ground, has died, police say.

Glendale police said officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Broadway and Colorado Boulevard to investigate a report of an attempted suicide.

Police said one man jumped from the 7th floor and hit another man who was with a child.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital. Glendale police later confirmed the jumper died from his injuries. The man on the ground and the child suffered minor injuries.

Central Avenue was closed between Broadway and Colorado Boulevard for the investigation. It was later reopened.



Rick J. Caruso, the owner and operator of the Americana, released the following statement on the incident:

"I am heartbroken by this incident and everyone at Caruso is thinking about and praying for these individuals and their families. We are working with local law enforcement and will provide additional information, as appropriate."
