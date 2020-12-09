Man, woman killed in Newport Beach crash

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman were killed in a horrific two-car crash in Newport Beach Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of Pelican Hill Road and Newport Coast Drive, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

The two people killed were in a Nissan when it collided with a Range Rover.

It was unknown if the driver of the Range Rover was injured, or if anyone else was hurt.

Further information, including what led up to the crash, were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
