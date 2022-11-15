  • Full Story
Mandala Master praying ancient art will bring peace to Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff via Localish logo
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 6:48PM
A Tibetan Buddhist mandala master is keeping a centuries old art and spiritual practice alive. His most recent mandala is a prayer for peace and an end to gun violence in Philly.

PHILADELPHIA -- A Tibetan Buddhist mandala master is keeping a centuries-old art and spiritual practice alive.

His most recent mandala is a prayer for peace and an end to gun violence in the City of Philadelphia.

The Lama is working on the mandala through November 27th and holding Q&A sessions that people can join virtually or in person at the Chenrezig Tibetan Buddhist Center of Philadelphia.

Those interactive sessions are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 4-4:30 pm EST. Saturday, November 19th, he's hosting a sand workshop at the center, from 9-noon.

Visitors can join in person or via zoom.

