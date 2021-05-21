2 CA kids witnessed mother being murdered allegedly by their uncle, court documents state

VISALIA, Calif. -- Mandy Basra was stabbed to death inside a Visalia home more than a week ago. Her brother-in-law, 22-year-old Swarndeep Basra, was arrested and charged with her murder.Court documents are now revealing that Mandy's children witnessed the horrifying crime.Visalia police say that after hearing an argument, the two boys went downstairs to see their uncle kick their mother and then stab her multiple times with knives.According to the document, first responders found Mandy with a knife still in her chest.She was rushed to the hospital but died less than an hour later. Police say her brother-in-law confessed to killing her."A caring mother, caring wife, and a good friend," Joti Kaur, Mandy's friend, said. "Very giving back to the community, always smiling."Kaur was Mandy's friend of seven years.They both worked in the financial industry and were involved with the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.Their families were also close. Mandy would dote on Kaur's daughter."She loved her dearly because she said she always wanted a daughter," Kaur said.Kaur knew Mandy needed to be honored and remembered in a public setting because of her many contributions to the Visalia community.So she planned a candlelight vigil at the Sikh Temple, which will include speeches and books to sign.Kaur hopes Mandy will be watching, as she reflects fondly on the friend she lost.She's been thinking about a message she received from Mandy about a month ago."She said, 'Let's have lunch,' and I was out of town," Kaur said. "I'm like, 'Mandy, I'm out of town.' She said 'Oh no worries, next time.' But I know that next time is never going to come back."Swarndeep Basra is expected to be back in court in July.He's being held in the Tulare County Jail.