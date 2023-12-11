Manhattan Beach lights up sky with beloved holiday fireworks show

It's holiday gathering by the beach where joy fills the air and everlasting memories are made.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It's holiday gathering by the beach where joy fills the air and everlasting memories are made.

The city of Manhattan Beach held its beloved annual Holiday Fireoworks show Sunday night, bringing out hundreds of people and children - all as the holiday season is in full swing.

"Every year, it just gets better and better. I love it," said Magaly Nelson of Redondo Beach.

The all-day event featured activities for the kids, live music, and of course, the spectacular fireworks show.

A special first firework was set off in honor of Pete Moffett, the event's founder who died earlier this year.