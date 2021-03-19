localish

Manhattan Beach: Locals share what they love most about the coastal community

Manhattan Beach, Calif. (KABC) -- Locals from the beautiful coastal community of Manhattan Beach tell us what makes their city so special.

"I've been blessed. It's a very special place," said Melissa Clinton, a 20-year resident of Manhattan Beach. "I adore the city. We moved for the school and I have to say the schools have delivered."

"One of the wonderful things about Manhattan Beach is the walkability to our downtown area. We have lovely specialty boutiques, we have fantastic restaurants, something for everyone," said Lee Hoven-Bakos. "We're very, very lucky to have this tight knit little community supporting."

Paul Towers is a local photographer who has been living in Manhattan Beach since 1998.

"There's definitely no place like it in the world. We have some of the most beautiful sunsets in the world," said Towers. "It's just really great to see locals and tourists alike, partaking in these beautiful sunsets and really enjoying the natural scenery that we have here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattan beachlos angeles countybeachessurfingsummerrunningsouthern californiaocean beachoceanslocalish businesslocalish show (lsh)bikeslocalish
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
Long Beach locals share their love for the coastal community
New bridge aims to become iconic LA Landmark
Pilsen-based virtual bakery blends Mexican, Jewish flavors
Lynwood discount store creates buzz
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 people killed at Colorado supermarket: Officials
2 fatally stabbed at Altadena home
COVID-19 and tinnitus: Expert explains the connection
Suspect facing murder charge in killing of Encino man
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says
Dog seriously wounded in 101 Freeway shooting
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
Show More
Young Asian girl forced into bathroom while men ransack CA home
Boy, 10, shot outside Pasadena home released from hospital
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
Surprise birthday drive-by for 90-year-old vet in Inglewood
First long-term vaccination site opens in Southeast LA
More TOP STORIES News