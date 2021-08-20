Iconic beach-volleyball tournament returns to Manhattan Beach

The AVP Manhattan Beach Open, described as the "granddaddy" of the sport's events, starts Friday near the pier and runs through Sunday.
It's exciting news for both fans and athletes.
"This is kind of the Wimbledon of beach volleyball," said fan Matt Gonzales. "It's awesome to be back here and be able to see the athletes again."
Some big-name players are expected to compete, including Olympians like April Ross and Alix Klineman.
Up-and-coming players are excited to be back on the sand too.
"It's crazy to watch them play right here," said player Savannah Standage. "You get that a lot, just living here. You see them practicing all the time. So this is really cool."
It's good for local vendors and merchants as well.
"It helps everybody's business grow," said local vendor Mike Shipp. "It helps us engage the community in ways we're not able to do with everything shut down.