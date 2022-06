MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking the public for information regarding a Manhattan Beach smash-and-grab robbery caught on video.It happened at a jewelry store in the 200 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard.Video taken from across the street shows multiple people wearing all black hoodies run out of a store with bags full of alleged stolen goods.The men are then seen speeding off quickly in two vehicles.The store's windows were completely shattered amid the break-in.If you have witnessed or have video of this incident, you are asked to contact authorities.