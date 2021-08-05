Sports

Manny Pacquiao on training for Errol Spence Jr. fight: 'I don't feel 42, I feel 29'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Manny Pacquiao training for Errol Spence Jr. fight: 'I don't feel 42'

Manny Pacquiao is training for his fight against Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21, in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sport's most dominant current champions.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) will fight for Spence's WBC and IBF welterweight titles when they meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines. He hasn't fought since July 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision for his third consecutive victory.

Pacquiao said it was a "good thing that I have two years layoff, rest. But really, I don't feel 42, I feel 29, 30, like that."

Watch Pacquiao's interview with ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki in the video above. ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslas vegasboxing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Vigil honors 3 innocent victims killed in Burbank street-racing crash
In rare move for murder defendant, Robert Durst expected to testify
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective at 6 months
Palm Springs to require vaccine proof for indoor bars, restaurants
Corona shooting suspect blames voices in his head
What's the safest mask to wear? Here's what doctor says
LA County issues order requiring all county employees to be vaccinated
Show More
Fire destroys cabin of man forced out of woods, jailed
Lounge chair recalled due to amputation risk
Judge's tentative ruling says Newsom may link recall to GOP
Dixie Fire engulfs NorCal town, leveling businesses
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Hemet area, USGS says
More TOP STORIES News