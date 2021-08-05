Manny Pacquiao on training for Errol Spence Jr. fight: 'I don't feel 42, I feel 29'

Manny Pacquiao is training for his fight against Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21, in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sport's most dominant current champions.Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) will fight for Spence's WBC and IBF welterweight titles when they meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines. He hasn't fought since July 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision for his third consecutive victory.Pacquiao said it was a "good thing that I have two years layoff, rest. But really, I don't feel 42, I feel 29, 30, like that."