Man's body found at natural gas station after hit-and-run in Irwindale

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death of an unidentified man in his 30s whose body was found Wednesday morning in Irwindale.

By ABC7.com staff
IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 43-year-old man was found dead after investigators said he was struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday morning in Irwindale.

Officers responded at 6:11 a.m. to the parking lot of a natural gas station in the 5600 block of Peck Road, near the Foothill Transit station, a spokesperson for the Irwindale Police Department said.

The deceased man appeared to have suffered trauma injuries, according to police. It was initially not known how the man died.

"A subsequent investigation by the Irwindale Police Department's detective bureau ultimately revealed the deceased male was a pedestrian in the area who had been struck by a vehicle," Irwindale Police Sgt. Rudy Gatto said. "The vehicle did not remain at the scene and has not been located."



The death investigation was being conducted by police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Northbound lanes on Peck Road were closed while authorities collected evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Irwindale police at (626) 430-2245.

City News Service contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddeath investigationIrwindaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 9 children hurt
United Airlines flight from LA lands in Australia due to low fuel
South Carolina shooting: 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in Florence
Moderate, heavy rain hitting SoCal on Wednesday
Lancaster abuse case: Couple eligible for death penalty
Coast Guard crews seize 11 tons of cocaine from smugglers
Pair sought in RPV mausoleum theft
4th victim dies in string of attacks on homeless in LA
Show More
Victor Valley College evacuated after threat discovered
OC youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
Lake Elsinore, Corona residents prepare for storm, possible mudflows
Whisky a Go Go crash: DUI suspect arrested after car strikes 4 people
OC woman, 64, arrested in death of mother, 92
More News