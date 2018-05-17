Man's body found near Hindu temple in Calabasas

A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found near a Hindu temple in Calabasas on Wednesday.Police said the body was found in a drainage ditch not far from the Malibu Hindu Temple on the 1600 block of Las Virgenes Canyon Road. No suspect has been identified.The body was uncovered at approximately 11:43 a.m. The victim was unresponsive by the time deputies arrived on the scene and pronounced dead.A director at the temple said someone came inside to tell them about the body. Investigators don't believe the man was connected to the temple. An autopsy is pending.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department encourages anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, and can remain anonymous by reaching (800) 222-TIPS.