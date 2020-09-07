March, vigil held in downtown LA for murdered soldier from Chino

Loved ones want a congressional investigation into the murder of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez.
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Supporters gathered in downtown Los Angeles Sunday to demand justice for a paratrooper from Chino who was murdered in North Carolina.

Loved ones want a congressional investigation into the murder of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez.

Supporters on Sunday sold T-shirts and raised funds for awareness. They are asking for the public to get involved and demand an investigation.

Roman-Martinez, an army paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, was murdered during a Memorial Day camping trip.

RELATED: Murdered soldier from Chino laid to rest, remembered as beloved son and brother
EMBED More News Videos

The remains of a soldier from Chino who was killed during a camping trip in North Carolina was laid to rest in Southern California on Saturday.



The 21-year-old and seven fellow soldiers from Fort Bragg were camping on an island on North Carolina's outer banks when he disappeared. Days later his partial remains washed ashore.

So far, there have been no arrests and few answers for the heartbroken family.

Supporters say they will speak up and march until the truth comes out.

"When people enlist to serve and protect this country, we don't expect them to lose their life. They're here to defend us, but who is defending them?" said event organizer Yvett Boizo. "If this could happen to someone serving in the military, imagine what happens to us, the people in the streets."

The names of the other seven witnesses who went on the camping trip have not been revealed.

Mystery deepens as 911 call released in case of Chino paratrooper whose body was found in NC
EMBED More News Videos

A 911 call is adding to the mystery of what happened to a paratrooper from Chino whose dismembered body was found after a camping trip in North Carolina.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinosan bernardino countydowntown lalos angeles countynorth carolinahomicide investigationhomicidesoldiersvigillos angeles international airportarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire burns 1,800 acres in Angeles National Forest
7,050-acre fire continues to rage near Yucaipa
Woodland Hills reaches record-breaking 121 degrees
Crowds pack SoCal beaches amid dangerous heat wave
Creek Fire grows to 73,278 acres, thousands of structures threatened
Santa Monica Mountain trails temporarily closed after hiker dies
Community runs in solidarity after racist rant at beach
Show More
Creek Fire: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Trump threatens funding for CA if schools use 1619 Project
SoCal weather: Heat wave continues on Labor Day
Valley Fire burns 4,000 acres in San Diego County
More TOP STORIES News