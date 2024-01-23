Thieves steal 8-foot statue honoring namesake of Lynwood's Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School

The statue was made mostly out of copper and was worth about $8,000, officials said.

LYNWOOD (KABC) -- Thieves in Lynwood stole an 8-foot statue honoring the late Marco Antonio Firebaugh, who served in the California State Assembly, and officials are asking for help in finding and recovering it.

The outdoor statue was taken from the campus of the high school that bears Firebaugh's name.

"I honestly feel disappointed and saddened that someone would feel that they have to come to our high school here at Firebaugh and to take our beloved statue of Marco Antonio Firebaugh," Superintendent Gudiel Crosthwaite of the Lynwood Unified School District told ABC7.

The school was named after Firebaugh a few months before he passed away in 2006 at the age of 39. According to the California-Mexico Studies Center, he died from severe complications after being diagnosed with liver disease.

The statue "was placed here as a commemoration to the support of Marco Antonio Firebaugh, what he's done to the Southeast L.A. community -- specifically for Lynwood -- and, of course, his legacy," Crosthwaite said.

Firebaugh was born in Tijuana, Mexico, and moved to the U.S. as a child. He was credited for serving vulnerable communities, working families and immigrants.

The statue "was the pillar of our high school community," said Larry Reed, the school's principal. "It represented his AB Assembly Bill 540, which gave undocumented students the chance to be able to go to California schools, colleges and pay in-state tuition."

Firebaugh "really did a lot for our 'Dreamers,' when the 'Dreamer' movement was not popular," said Lynwood's Mayor Jose Luis Solache, referring to participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.