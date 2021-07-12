Society

Mariachi Nationals holding master class in Santa Ana to celebrate, preserve art of mariachi

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The famous Mariachi Nationals are returning to town for a one-day masters workshop dedicated to celebrating and preserving the art of mariachi.

"Mariachi music and the mariachi outfit is something very, very important to our culture. It exemplifies the beauty of the music but it's also an expression of our whole country. We represent Mexico when we play this music," said Jose Hernandez, director and founder of Mariachi Sol De Mexico.

The workshop will be held on Aug. 6 at Santa Ana College. The class is intended for advanced students and educators.

For more information about the master class, visit: www.mariachinationals.com/news.

To register for the master class, visit: www.mariachinationals.com/registration.

Hernandez said there will also be a couples Folklorico dance competition on Aug. 6 for middle school and high school students.

For more information on the dance competition, visit: www.mariachinationals.com/balletfolklorico.



