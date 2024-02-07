WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver crashes off bridge and into water in Marina del Rey, rescued by good Samaritan

KABC logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 1:49PM
Driver crashes off bridge and into water in Marina Del Rey
A driver who crashed off a bridge in Marina Del Rey and drove into the water below was rescued by a good Samaritan, officials said.
KABC

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver who crashed off a bridge in Marina del Rey and drove into the water below was rescued by a good Samaritan Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the Pacific Avenue bridge near Fiji Way, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find that the driver, a 28-year-old man, had been extricated from the truck with the help of a witness, a Fire Department spokesperson said. The man was transported to a hospital; whether he was seriously injured was unclear.

A team of divers entered the water in an effort to ensure that no other occupants of the vehicle were missing.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW