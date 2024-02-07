Driver crashes off bridge and into water in Marina del Rey, rescued by good Samaritan

A driver who crashed off a bridge in Marina Del Rey and drove into the water below was rescued by a good Samaritan, officials said.

A driver who crashed off a bridge in Marina Del Rey and drove into the water below was rescued by a good Samaritan, officials said.

A driver who crashed off a bridge in Marina Del Rey and drove into the water below was rescued by a good Samaritan, officials said.

A driver who crashed off a bridge in Marina Del Rey and drove into the water below was rescued by a good Samaritan, officials said.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver who crashed off a bridge in Marina del Rey and drove into the water below was rescued by a good Samaritan Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the Pacific Avenue bridge near Fiji Way, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find that the driver, a 28-year-old man, had been extricated from the truck with the help of a witness, a Fire Department spokesperson said. The man was transported to a hospital; whether he was seriously injured was unclear.

A team of divers entered the water in an effort to ensure that no other occupants of the vehicle were missing.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.