Investigation underway after man stabbed to death in Marina Del Rey

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Tuesday were investigating a stabbing that left one person dead in Marina Del Rey.

Authorities responded to the scene on Washington Boulevard around 6 a.m. after receiving a call about a person lying on the ground, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Some passersby saw the body, called 911 and said that the man was facing downward in a pool of blood," said Bruce Borihanh with the LAPD.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man, only described as being in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information about a possible suspect or what prompted the stabbing has not been released.

Traffic on Washington Boulevard from Palawan Way to Mildred Avenue was expected to be impacted over the course of the duration, which authorities said could take several hours.