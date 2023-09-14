The fire was reported Thursday afternoon at the building on S Via Marina near the end of Mariners Village.

At least 1 injured in large apartment fire in Marina Del Rey

MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person has been rushed to the hospital after a large, aggressive fire broke out at an apartment building in Marina Del Rey.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon at the building on S Via Marina near Mariners Village.

Authorities said at least one person has been sent to the hospital with burn injuries.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as Los Angeles city and county firefighters tackled the fire, which was burning mainly on the first and second floors of the building.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.