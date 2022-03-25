San Diego Marine arrested after fatal fight at Dana Point pizza restaurant, OC authorities say

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year-old U.S. Marine based in San Diego County was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a man in a fight at a pizza restaurant in Dana Point last week, authorities said.

Jack Isaacson, who listed his occupation as "military'' in jail records, was being held on $1 million bail. Isaacson was booked on suspicion of homicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Isaacson is accused of killing 38-year-old Michael Terry of Laguna Niguel, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to Beach Harbor Pizza at 34473 Golden Lantern about 7 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day last Thursday when the two men got into a fight, deputies said.

Terry sustained a serious injury in the melee and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. Friday, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call Orange County sheriff's dispatch at (949) 770-6011. Anonymous tips may be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-OCCS (1-800-847-6227).
