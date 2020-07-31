1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident off coast of San Clemente Island, officials say

A tweet from the I Marine Expeditionary Force on Friday morning said two others were injured in the incident.
1 Marine has died, 8 service members remain missing and 2 were injured after an AAV mishap July 30 off the coast of Southern California. All are assigned to the 15th MEU. Search and rescue efforts are still underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard.— I MEF (@1stMEF) July 31, 2020
According to the MEF, the accident happened on Thursday at about 5:45 p.m. when Marines in the AAV reported taking on water.
The incident occurred during a 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group routine training exercise near San Clemente Island, officials said.
Fifteen Marines and one sailor were inside the AAV at the time. Eight have been recovered.
Of the two Marines injured, one is listed in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer.
The Navy and Coast Guard are helping with search and rescue efforts.
The name of the Marine who died will be withheld for 24 hours when next of kin have been identified. The Marine was pronounced dead at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
The incident is under investigation.
The I Marine Expeditionary Force is a Marine Air Ground Task Force whose mission is "generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns."