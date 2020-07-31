1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident off coast of San Clemente Island, officials say

One Marine was killed and eight service members are missing following what officials described as a mishap with an Assault Amphibious Vehicle off the coast of San Clemente Island.
A tweet from the I Marine Expeditionary Force on Friday morning said two others were injured in the incident.



According to the MEF, the accident happened on Thursday at about 5:45 p.m. when Marines in the AAV reported taking on water.

The incident occurred during a 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group routine training exercise near San Clemente Island, officials said.

Fifteen Marines and one sailor were inside the AAV at the time. Eight have been recovered.

Of the two Marines injured, one is listed in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer.



The Navy and Coast Guard are helping with search and rescue efforts.

The name of the Marine who died will be withheld for 24 hours when next of kin have been identified. The Marine was pronounced dead at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

The incident is under investigation.

The I Marine Expeditionary Force is a Marine Air Ground Task Force whose mission is "generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns."
