Marine veteran's remains return home to Southern California after he was killed fighting in Ukraine

Thursday, July 27, 2023 10:46PM
The remains of a U.S. Marine veteran who was killed while fighting in Ukraine were expected to return to Southern California before being escorted to a mortuary in Riverside County.

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- The remains of a U.S. Marine veteran who was killed while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war were flown to Southern California before being escorted to a mortuary in Riverside County.

The remains of Ian Tortorici arrived at Ontario International Airport on Thursday morning. Members of the public lined the streets along the route as a hearse transporting Tortorici's casket made its way to the mortuary in Menifee.

The 32-year-old veteran was a graduate of Laguna Hills High School. He voluntarily resigned from his job with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in order to join the Ukrainian International Legion.

Tortorici was killed in a missile strike.

Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the over 600-mile front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded 17 months ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his troops on reclaiming control of a village, while Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russian troops "heroism" in repelling attacks in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

