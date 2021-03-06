Education

Marine Corps veteran helps children with remote learning during coronavirus pandemic

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Marine Corps veteran Todd Crabtree knows how to get out of difficult situations.

"One of the things you learn early on as a Marine is you learn how to take on responsibility and lead and become a leader," he said in an interview with ABC7. "So, I always say I would not be were I am today if it was not for my Marine Corps experience."

That experience led him to open seven successful Sylvan Learning Centers. But as the global pandemic hit, Crabtree had to pivot his in-person and one-on-one tutoring model to adjust to the growing demand for his services.

"Given the situation with the pandemic, one of the things we had to quickly learn how to do is pivot as an organization that was offering instruction virtually and online back in March of 2020," he said.

L.A. teachers union rejects return to classroom until demands are met
EMBED More News Videos

Members of the Los Angeles teachers union voted overwhelmingly Friday to reject what it calls an "unsafe" return to the classroom unless certain demands are met.


The virtual platform has allowed his tutors to reach students at home. It has also helped to grow his businesses by adding an additional location in Glendale before the brick-and-mortar Sylvan Learning Center is open.

"There are a lot of students there now who need the support," said Crabtree, "and we are able to service those kids immediately by opening up our center virtually."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationmilitaryonline learningmarinesveteran
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Reward offered after $500K watch stolen in Beverly Hills robbery
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
UTLA rejects return to classroom, sets demands
New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
LA poet Amanda Gorman says she was profiled by guard
Show More
Ohio River search for boy, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder
'My heart is broken': Mom recounts losing daughter in crash
18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind bathroom mirror
Piles up junk at Granada Hills home frustrates neighbors
More TOP STORIES News