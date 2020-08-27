Fallen Marine's body is escorted home to Corona after sea-tank sinking accident that killed 9 troops

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The body of a local Marine was escorted home to Corona on Wednesday to be laid to rest.

Tears and salutes greeted the flag-draped casket of Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra.

The 19-year-old and other members of his Camp Pendleton-based unit were on a training mission off San Clemente Island last month when their landing craft sank.

In all, nine service members were killed in the accident.

Cpl. Cesar Villanueva of Riverside was just 21 years old and a newlywed. Sarah, his wife of one month, says her husband was a beautiful soul. "He was more than just a man in uniform. He was a great guy the greatest person I ever got a chance to meet."


They include: Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels Texas; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside.

They were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that was heading back to a Navy ship after a routine training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile from the Navy-owned island.

Other assault vehicles quickly responded but couldn't stop the 26-ton, tank-like vehicle from quickly sinking, a Marine spokesman said.

The Navy has located a seafaring tank that sank off the Southern California coast last week and was working to recover human remains, officials said Tuesday.

