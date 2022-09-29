Artist Marisabel Bazan designs t-shirts to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles

The muralist hopes to spread joy with her butterfly design

Local artist hopes to bring joy with her design for AIDS Walk LA t-shirts.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local muralist Marisabel Bazan is a Panamanian artist living and working in Los Angeles.

"I love being an artist. I want to raise people's consciousness, not change it, but raise it to another level."

Bazan donated her time and talent to design ABC7 & Disney PRIDE's AIDS Walk LA team t-shirts.

"I have different art forms, but one of them is painting and doing sculptures and murals. I do like butterflies representing human beings in the state of evolution."

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify Bazan to design the shirts.

"The emotion that I would want people to have looking at my work is joy. We live in a world where there's a lot of things happening, but joy is so important to embrace," Bazan continued.

"I'm very grateful that I was invited to do this," stated Bazan. "I love to support foundations and organizations that really bring a positive message, and a positive attitude to the community and the people involved."

AIDS Walk raises funds and build support and awareness of HIV/AIDS. Money raised through the event benefits APLA Health and other HIV/AIDS organizations in Los Angeles County.

Members of Team ABC7 | Disney PRIDE's AIDS Walk LA will receive Bazan's t-shirt to wear during the walk. If you'd like to join the team, click here.

Those who'd like to support AIDS Walk but can't make it to the event can purchase the exclusive Marisabel Bazan t-shirt at abc7.com/shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Bazan's t-shirt to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles and APLA Health.

"You know, we all dance together to attain, you know, something greater," concluded Bazan.