Blink-182's Mark Hoppus says he's cancer-free

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" the Blink-182 singer and bassist wrote on Instagram. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."
September 29, 2021
Hoppus said he still has to get scans every six months and it will take "until the end of the year to get back to normal," "today is an amazing day."
"I feel so blessed," he said.
The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend. pic.twitter.com/q9vYFoP1RI— ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 5, 2021
Hoppus announced in June that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, later revealing it was Stage 4 lymphoma.
The rock band Blink-182 was formed in 1992, attaining commercial success in 1999 with the album "Enema of the State." Its last album, "NINE," was released in 2019.
