Mark Ruffalo to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a "Hulk" of a day for four-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo! He's set to receive his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ruffalo's star will be the 2,772nd along the famed landmark. Tim McNeil, director David Fincher, and actress Jennifer Garner are expected to speak at the ceremony, which is set for Thursday morning near the corner of Hollywood and Highland.

He was nominated for three Oscars within five years for his performances in "The Kids Are All Right," Bennett Miller's "Foxcatcher" and Thomas McCarthy's "Spotlight."

His latest Oscar nomination is for his role in the Frankenstein-like tale "Poor Things.''

He also plays "The Hulk" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and who can forget him in the fan favorite film, "13 Going on 30."

Ruffalo's other film credits include: "Infinitely Polar Bear," "Thanks for Sharing," "Now You See Me," "Shutter Island," "We Don't Live Here Anymore," "Zodiac," "The Brothers Bloom," "Collateral," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "In The Cut," "Just Like Heaven," "Reservation Road," "All the King's Men," "What Doesn't Kill You," "My Life Without Me," "The Last Castle," "Windtalkers," "Committed," "Ride With the Devil," "Studio 54," "Safe Men," "The Last Big Thing," "Begin Again," and more.