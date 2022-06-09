rescue

2 rescued after falling into tank full of chocolate at M&M Mars factory in Pennsylvania

Mars Wrigley spokesperson: "We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania Thursday, officials said.

Both patients were transported to the hospital, Assistant Supervisor Nick Schoenberger of Lancaster County 911 Dispatch told CNN.

"One patient was transported by ground and one person was transported by helicopter," Schoenberger said.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.



"Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank," Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN earlier on Thursday. "They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out," he said.

Wolfe said that it's unclear how the people fell into the chocolate tank.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson told CNN: "We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."

