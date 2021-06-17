Inspiring football themed movie '12 Mighty Orphans' based on true story

HOLLYWOOD -- There's an inspiring new movie set in the world of high school football. This takes place during the Great Depression, and is based on a true story.In "12 Mighty Orphans," Luke Wilson is coach to some teenage boys living at an orphanage in Fort Worth, Texas, in the early 1930s. Martin Sheen is the man who helped get him hired. Together, they fight to give these kids a shot at life...and one on the football field as well!"It does have these kind of great things of working together and kind of treating each other with, you know, dignity and kindness," said Wilson. "So I think this is the perfect time for '12 Mighty Orphans.""I think it's for all ages so this movie is going to strike home for everyone," said co-star Vinessa Shaw.It certainly did for Robert Duvall, who agreed to a small role in the film."I'll be the money guy behind the orphanage and let me improvise. There was no written script," said Duvall. "You just came in and we made it up."For Sheen, this was the first time he worked with Duvall since 1979's "Apocalypse Now.""And to get a chance to play with him, even in just that one little sequence, was a joy. I felt very nervous. I had the butterflies!" admitted Sheen. "I felt very, very proud to be in a scene with him once again.By the way, a couple of the real "12 Mighty Orphans" went on to play professional football. It's in theatres this weekend.