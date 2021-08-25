Health & Fitness

Marvel creates exclusive Avengers comic as vaccine incentive for teens

By Crystal Cranmore
EMBED <>More Videos

Marvel creates exclusive Avengers comic as vaccine incentive for teens

NEW YORK -- Children 12 and older in New York City can now receive a limited edition issue of the Avengers comic book series from Marvel Comics in return for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

The exclusive issue was developed in collaboration with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and SOMOS Community Care as part of a new campaign pushing to get kids in the city vaccinated as they head back to school.

"We thought in this moment when the forces of good needed to come together to battle the forces of evil, in this case a deadly virus, that we would pick up the phone, call Marvel and call into action the Avengers," Henry Munoz said.

Munoz is the founder of SOMOS, a network of minority physicians hoping to turn the tide on vaccination disparities in communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Of white New York City residents, 47% are fully vaccinated, while just 34% of Black residents are.

"We need to take the science not the science fiction and put it to work for people. I would say to parents in the same way you'd vaccinate your kids against measles, you need to vaccinate your kids against COVID," Munoz said.

The comic is available for children who go to one of the three vaccination sites operated by SOMOS, including a new pop-up site in Times Square as well as at 368 East 149th Street in the Bronx and Maria Hernandez Park in Brooklyn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityback to schoolmarvel comicscomic bookmarvelcovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 300-acre brush fire prompts evacuations in Lytle Creek area
Animals huddle together as fire burns in Lytle Creek area
Suspect in custody after woman beaten to death with bat, LAPD says
Ron Jeremy indicted on more than 30 sex assault charges in LA County
23 students from Southern California stuck in Afghanistan
No charges filed against dump truck driver in fatal Anaheim crash
Cal/OSHA recommends that all workers wear masks indoors
Show More
These SoCal Disney Stores are closing by mid-September
OnlyFans reverses explicit content ban after outcry
Millions of Californians about to lose unemployment benefits
Mega Millions lotto ticket worth more than $1M sold in Valinda
J&J booster shot generates huge spike in antibodies, company says
More TOP STORIES News