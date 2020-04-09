Coronavirus

Whittier taco shop sells more than 1M face masks to first responders and the community

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A taco shop in Whittier is staying in business by offering masks and supplies.

Masataco in Whittier bought 1 million KN95 masks from China and is selling them at cost, many of them to first responders.

"It was either survive or close down and have my employees go home with no money," shop owner David Fuertes said.

The service was so popular that cars were lining up around the street for the drive-up service. But then the shop posted Wednesday afternoon that after discussions with Whittier police about public safety it has to stop the drive-up service. Now customers are instructed to park and maintain social distancing as they wait in line or use delivery services like Grub Hub.

"Never in a million years would I think that I would be surviving off essentials, you know, it's crazy. It's mind blowing," Fuertes said.

Customers appreciate the effort.

"It's really great how he was able to reinvent the business and turn the restaurant into curbside pickup," said customer Nadia Haro.

More information is available from Masataco's Facebook page.
