Coronavirus California

LAPD, LASD respond to allegations that law enforcement personnel attended mask-optional party at Hollywood bar

According to social media posts, the party was held at the Sassafras Saloon on Vine Street.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two local law enforcement agencies have responded to allegations that officers or deputies were involved with a "mask-optional" party at a bar in Hollywood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to social media posts, the party happened Friday night at the Sassafras Saloon on Vine Street.

In a video posted by the website Knock-LA.com, several men are seen responding "Yeah" when asked if they are arriving at the bar for "the LASD party."

But in a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said: "The persons identified in the video are not employees of the Sheriff's Department and this event was not hosted by the LASD."

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating whether any of that agency's officers were in attendance.

"We are trying to identify LAPD employees, who may have been in attendance," the LAPD said in a statement. "The Chief of Police has made his expectations clear and Department notices have been distributed, that every employee shall wear a face covering and practice social distancing when possible at work and in the field."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentface masklos angeles county sheriff's departmentlapdcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Health secretary gives CA COVID-19 update
Some schools in CA watch list counties may reopen
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting near Beverly Crest party
Beirut explosion kills at least 50, injures 2,500 people
Some schools in CA watch list counties may reopen
Domino's surprises SoCal couple forced to cancel wedding
Ex-UCLA gynecologist facing additional charges
Apple Fire: Firefighters continue battling 26,850-acre blaze
Scientists capture 'murder hornet' in Washington state
Show More
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Humpback whale injures 2 swimmers off Australian coast
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot gets 'Wings of Gold'
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Fire shuts down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News