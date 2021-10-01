DelCo Brothers Win Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 Competition

By Ashley Johnson
MEDIA, Pennsylvania -- Brothers from Delaware County were recently awarded the prestigious winners of the best bricklayers in Pennsylvania. Phil and Nick Bachetti, both skilled masons, won the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 Competition in Northeast Philadelphia a few weeks ago on September 16.

"Really just the recognition is the big prize and bragging rights," Phil Bachetti said.

The brothers are now in the running for the national conest in Las Vegas in January. In the regionals they laid more than 560 bricks in an hour. Both put a lot of focus into their training for their competition, in which they won $1,000, among many prizes.

"It's like going 150 miles per hour," Nick Bachetti described.


Phil, an instructor at Williamson College of the Trades, a post-secondary education focusing on trades like carpentry and masonry, led the way.

The Bachetti brothers are confident they can win the big championship in Nevada. But more importantly, they hope their win inspires the next generation to go into a trade like masonry.

"These guys are highly wanted and needed," Phil Bachetti said, "We've had employers coming here asking to hire guys before they even started here."

For more information on Willamson College of the Trades, visit www.williamson.edu.
