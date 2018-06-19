Mayor, LAPD chief-select address immigration, use of force, homeless

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and his choice for the LAPD's next police chief appeared on Eyewitness Newsmakers.Assistant Chief Michel Moore is scheduled to appear before the city council for confirmation June 27, the day Chief Charlie Beck will retire. At least one councilmember is promising a "rigorous vetting process."The mayor said Moore, a 36-year department veteran who already knows the council, is up to the task. Moore said it will be "a new chapter" with the council.Garcetti is not expecting the council to "rubber stamp" his choice, but the mayor said he has gotten positive community reaction.Moore outlined his position on top issues with LAPD. On use of force, he wants more non-lethal methods, but if there is an officer-involved shooting, he called for accountability and transparency.On the homeless crisis, Moore called it "the greatest human crisis of our generation." He emphasized compassion for both the homeless and the neighborhoods that are impacted.On immigration, Moore said police will protect every individual in L.A. "regardless of immigration status. Immigration is a federal matter, safety is a police matter. I'm not going to mess those up."Mayor Garcetti answered viewer questions on issues including traffic and street repair. He invited any company with innovative ways to relieve traffic congestion to come try them out in L.A., like Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel.The mayor explained his support for a November ballot initiative giving cities more authority to impose rent control. He said the lack of affordable housing is a major cause of homelessness.He also maintains his support for emergency homeless shelters in all 15 city council districts, a $20 million plan called "A Bridge Home."