Politics

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate according to poll

NEW YORK -- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday's democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bloomberg received 19% in the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. He needed 10% to qualify.

He came in second after Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has accused Bloomberg of trying to buy the nomination.

Wednesday's debate in Nevada will be the first time Bloomberg joins his fellow candidates on the debate stage.

Also taking part in the debate: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts; former Vice President Joe Biden; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota, will also take part in the debate.

With Bloomberg's rise in the polls comes new attacks by President Donald Trump.

The two got into a war of words once again on Twitter on Tuesday -- less than a week after a similar exchange.



When Trump accused Bloomberg of illegally buying the Democratic nomination, the former NYC mayor shot back.



Bloomberg ended the spat by telling Trump he will see him in November.

Mike Bloomberg 2020 Campaign Manager Kevin Sheekey released the following statement:

"Our campaign is seeing a groundswell of support across the country, and qualifying for the February 19 debate is the latest sign that Mike's plan and ability to defeat Donald Trump is resonating with more and more Americans.

"Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he's the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country. The opportunity to discuss his workable and achievable plans for the challenges facing this country is an important part of the campaign process.

"Since Mike launched his campaign 13 weeks ago, he's met with voters in 25 states and 62 cities. Our crowds continue to grow, and our coalition continues to broaden. There's a desire in every corner of this country for a proven leader, for someone who will stand up to bullies and special interests and get things done. That person is Mike Bloomberg, and we look forward to more Americans seeing that on Wednesday night."
