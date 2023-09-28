Arrest made in brutal, unprovoked attack on teen girl in Harbor City McDonald's

Family members and community leaders are calling for justice after a 13-year-old was attacked and beaten inside a Lomita McDonald's that was captured in a now-viral video.

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested for an unprovoked attack against a 13-year-old inside a Harbor City McDonald's, Los Angeles police say.

The Sept. 6 attack on the teen by an adult woman was captured in a now-viral video that triggered protests and calls for justice for 13-year-old Kassidy Jones. She had gone into the restaurant that day with some friends when she was attacked with little warning or interaction with the suspect.

Details of the arrest, which was also confirmed by a spokesman for the teen's family, have not yet been released.

Kassidy Jones told her mom that she was walking out of the restroom inside the restaurant when the woman seen in the video locked eyes with her. She said the woman seemed upset and said that she fights kids.

The video in the player above is from a previous report on this incident.

That's when the teenager says she was attacked for no reason. In the video, the adult woman is seen pulling Kassidy's hair, forcing her to the ground and hitting her multiple times.

"My daughter is hurting emotionally. She can't sleep at night. She's bruised... She doesn't want to go to school because she's tired of the kids and everybody asking her what happened and making fun of her," said Angelina Gray, her mother.

Multiple people can be seen in the footage watching the attack. Eventually, one person jumped in to help.

"It wasn't a fight, it was a beating," she said during a press conference days after the attack.

The teen's mother also said at the time she was upset that McDonald's hadn't reached out to apologize.

City News Service contributed to this report.