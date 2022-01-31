Food & Drink

McDonald's offering fan-made menu hacks popularized on TikTok

EMBED <>More Videos

McDonald's offering fan-made menu hacks

McDonald's fans have long been creating menu hacks like using hash browns as a bun. Now the chain is putting some of them on the menu.

Beginning January 31 and for a limited time, McDonald's will sell four menu hacks popularized by its biggest fans. It's the first-time ever that McDonald's has sold "hacks" by name, which have become prominent on social media platforms, such as TikTok.

They can be ordered via the new "Menu Hacks" section on the McDonald's app or in-person by saying the name. Self-assembly will be required for each hack because McDonald's will sell the ingredients separately, The chain said that is "half the fun," but it's also easier (and faster) for the restaurant's employees.

Here are the four hacks:

  • Hash Brown McMuffin - In a breakfast-only exclusive, this order combines a sausage McMuffin and a hash brown for "an extra crunch."
  • Crunchy Double - An order of 6-piece chicken nuggets, inserting them into a double cheeseburger.
  • Land, Air and Sea - This sandwich combines a chicken sandwich, a Big Mac and a Filet-o-Fish all on one bun.
  • Surf and Turf - This puts together a double cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish and is only available on the app or through delivery.
  • McDonald's experimented with this idea last year with the egg McMuffin, but didn't put the hacks on the menu or app.


Other chains have started to put hacks on their menu, including Dunkin', which once sold an iced coffee created by TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. Starbucks had a limited test last summer that allowed customers to order two custom beverages through Facebook or Instagram. The Cheesecake Factory also sells a "Louisiana Chicken Caesar Salad," which is popular on TikTok.

McDonald's recently said that in the three months ended September 30, sales at global restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 12.7% compared to the same period last year, in part because of the buzz around its high-profile promotions. The company reports fourth-quarter earnings Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'sfoodfast food restaurant
TOP STORIES
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over 49ers
Mother killed after falling from party bus was days from 30th birthday
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
Student athlete who was target of racial slurs gets $20K for college
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes north San Diego County
Westbound 91 Freeway through Corona reopens ahead of schedule
Show More
Elon Musk offers teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet
'Falling iguanas' in Florida forecast amid cold snap
SpaceX rocket booster to crash into moon, space experts say
Truckers protest COVID vaccine mandate to cross Canada-US border
Suspect arrested in violent doorstep robbery, LAPD says
More TOP STORIES News