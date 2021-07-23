How meditating during your long commute to work can reduce stress

From long car rides to crowded subways, commuting to work is making a comeback after the coronavirus pandemic forced many to work from home.But research shows that this time is not all bad. It can serve as a great opportunity for some "me time" and a nice injection of calmness.When that train gets stuck, try some loving, kindness meditation - evoke a feeling of compassion and empathy for yourself and others.Experts say that this can reduce depressive symptoms and increase positive emotions.The process is simple. Accept yourself without judgement. Remember, we're all human, and connect with your breath. The benefits will follow.Researchers from Israel say that not only will you feel an immediate sense of calm, but the results can last up to three months if you choose to adopt the practice often.