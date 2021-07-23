Health & Fitness

How meditating during your long commute to work can reduce stress

EMBED <>More Videos

How to reduce stress during your long commute to work

From long car rides to crowded subways, commuting to work is making a comeback after the coronavirus pandemic forced many to work from home.

But research shows that this time is not all bad. It can serve as a great opportunity for some "me time" and a nice injection of calmness.

When that train gets stuck, try some loving, kindness meditation - evoke a feeling of compassion and empathy for yourself and others.

Experts say that this can reduce depressive symptoms and increase positive emotions.

The process is simple. Accept yourself without judgement. Remember, we're all human, and connect with your breath. The benefits will follow.

Researchers from Israel say that not only will you feel an immediate sense of calm, but the results can last up to three months if you choose to adopt the practice often.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstresscommuting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
20% of June COVID cases in LA County was among vaccinated
Video shows deputies shoot, wound suspected car thief in Highland
CA's recall ballot could confuse voters. Here's what to know
Clapton won't perform at venues that require proof of vaccination
19-year-old woman shot, killed in Riverside
Crews stop forward progress of 40-acre Jurupa Valley fire
Jets assistant coach dies after bike accident in Bay Area
Show More
LA County reports 2,767 new COVID-19 cases
Shoplifters walk out of TJ Maxx in Granada Hills with armfuls of merch
Murdered LA woman's body found in Kern County desert
$50K reward proposed in South LA murder
Doctor explains odds of getting COVID after being vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News