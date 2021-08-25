Mega Millions lottery ticket worth more than $1M sold at Valinda Fastrip convenience store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4535954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

VALINDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Check your tickets! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1,001,371 was sold at a convenience store in Valinda.A ticket sold at a Fastrip convenience store matched five numbers, but missed the Mega number, in Tuesday night's drawing of the Mega Millions lottery.There were no tickets sold with all six numbers. That means the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to a whopping $288 million.The numbers from last night are: 17, 18, 26, 52, 67 and the Mega number was 19.The drawing was the 22nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.