Check your tickets! 2 'Big Winners' tickets sold in CA for Saturday's Mega Millions drawing

Check your tickets! Two "Big Winners" $1 million tickets were sold in California for Saturday's Mega Millions drawing.

Saturday's winning numbers for Mega Millions were 10-24-48-51-66 and megaplier of 15.

A "Big Winner" is a match five, meaning you have all the numbers except the megaplier.

No one won the jackpot, creating an estimated $640 million jackpot for Tuesday's drawing.

Powerball also had a drawing on Saturday, and no one won the jackpot in that lottery either.

Powerball's winning numbers were 2-9-43-55-57 and a power play of 18.

The results will make an estimated $900 million jackpot for Monday's drawing.