Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Van Nuys

Customers are excited about the possibility of a billion-dollar jackpot in the Mega Millions game and more than $800 million for Powerball.

Customers are excited about the possibility of a billion-dollar jackpot in the Mega Millions game and more than $800 million for Powerball.

Customers are excited about the possibility of a billion-dollar jackpot in the Mega Millions game and more than $800 million for Powerball.

Customers are excited about the possibility of a billion-dollar jackpot in the Mega Millions game and more than $800 million for Powerball.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While no one in California claimed Tuesday's massive top prize, one Mega Millions ticket sold in Van Nuys is worth more than $1 million.

The ticket matched five of the six numbers in Tuesday's drawing, for a prize worth $1,058,180 - at least before taxes, according to the California lottery.

The ticket was sold at D &K Liquor in Van Nuys.

Tuesday's Mega Millions carried a top prize of $1.13 billion. One ticket matching all six numbers was sold in New Jersey and the jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing.

There were actually 13 tickets sold across the country matching 5/6 numbers, garnering prizes from $1 million to $2 million.

The drawing was the eighth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The largest ever was a $2 billion Powerball prize sold in Southern California in 2022.