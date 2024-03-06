$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Stater Bros. in Riverside County

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, but a ticket worth $2 million was sold in Riverside County.

There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The one sold at a Stater Bros. on Ramon Road in Cathedral City is worth $2,151,945.

The other ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Michigan is worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 2, 49, 50, 61, 70 and the Mega number was 14. The estimated jackpot was $650 million but it climbed to $687 million for Friday's drawing.

The drawing was the 25th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

City News Service contributed to this report.