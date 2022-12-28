Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $245K sold at Glendale liquor store, jackpot grows to $640M

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Nobody hit the jackpot, but two people in California are $245,000 richer after the Mega Millions drawing.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Tuesday's drawing for the multi-state lottery was sold at a liquor store in Glendale. It is worth $245,984, the California Lottery announced.

Another ticket with five numbers, except for the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Santa Maria and is worth the same amount.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was also sold in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. They are each worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and the Mega number was 11. The estimated jackpot was $565 million.

Since no tickets with all six numbers were sold, the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing has grown to $640 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

City News Service contributed to this report.