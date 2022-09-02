Megan Thee Stallion, debuts in Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law"

The A-list rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, has made her Marvel debut in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" episode 3, titled "The People vs. Emil Blonsky" on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- The A-list rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, has made her Marvel debut in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" episode 3, titled "The People vs. Emil Blonsky" on Disney+. An Asgardian shapeshifter, disguised at Thee Stallion, attempts to scam Dennis Bukowski, a rival lawyer to Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk). Later in the episode, the real Megan Thee Stallion makes a surprise appearance in a courtroom scene as herself and then again in the episode's post-credits scene.

Jameela Jamil plays the role of Titania, the primary antagonist in the popular Disney+ TV series. Jamil's not only the show's villain, she's also responsible for the casting of Megan The Stallion. At the series premiere, Jamil told On The Red Carpet, "It was fully me, it was my idea and then I made the calls, and then it happened."

Jamil's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion blossomed when they worked together as judges of season one of the HBO Max reality series "Legendary." "I'm such a big fan of hers. I know how amazing she is to work with and she is just the best," Jamil said.

There was more to Megan Thee Stallion than impressing Jamil on set, it also brought out the best in Maslany's character. "She was incredible on set, and Tatiana was incredible with Megan," Jamil explained. "Tatiana came alive in a way that we hadn't yet seen when next to Meg Thee Stallion."

Watch Megan Thee Stallion in episode 3 of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" streaming now on Disney+.