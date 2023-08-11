Tony winning actress Melba Moore sees star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Singer Melba Moore is the latest performer to see her star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her career has spanned six decades, and includes a Tony Award, but with this honor, Moore says she is truly humbled.

At 77, she remains active in the music world. Her latest album, "Imagine," was released last year. Over the course of her long career. Moore's earned four Grammy nominations and she won a Tony Award for her work in "Purlie" on Broadway.

Her talent and her big heart brought out several famous friends.

"I love Melba and Melba's got a pure heart. She's a sweet person and she's multi-talented," said Freda Payne.

"You know, her talent is fabulous and it speaks for itself. But I love the heart. And she has such a good, kind heart," said Thelma Houston.

"This is one of those 'just because' stars on the Walk of Fame because she deserves it, just because!" said Tisha Campbell.

Music producer Jimmy Jam emceed the ceremony. Among the speakers, actress and comedian Luenell and comedian Katt Williams.

"As a young man with a moustache growing up in Dayton, Ohio, I thought that Melba Moore exemplified the elegance, grace, dignity and strength of the Black woman," said Williams.

This was a big day for Melba...still taking it all in when we spoke after the ceremony.

"There was music in our family. Music is magic and so I'm trying to share that and make you understand this is incredible. It's like a piece of heaven that's happening to you," said Moore. "I want you to know from the very bottom of my heart, I thank you, I thank you, I thank you!"

You'll find Melba Moore's star on Vine Street, just south of Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.